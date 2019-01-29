Zacha notched a goal and an assist in Monday's win over the Penguins.

Zacha notched an assist on Brian Boyle's second-period goal to break a three-game pointless slump, and he snapped his 10-game goalless drought on the power play late in the final frame. It was his first score since the calendar flip, and it tied his career high of eight goals. He scored eight goals in each of the previous two seasons, but it took him at least 69 games in each campaign while it took 44 contests this season.