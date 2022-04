Zacha had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Zacha had a helper in the second, then snapped a seven-game goal drought with his 15th goal of the season. This was his first multi-point performance since Feb. 8, but Zacha still has a chance to set a new career high in points. He's one point back of last year's career-best 35 with two games to play.