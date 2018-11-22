Devils' Pavel Zacha: Four goals in last three
Zacha recorded two goals -- one on the power play -- and four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Montreal.
After starting the season on a 12-game point drought, Zacha's come alive with four goals in the past three games. He's thriving in the second-line center role while skating on the No. 2 power-play unit as well, and Devils fans will be hoping this is the beginning of a long-awaited breakout from the sixth overall selection from the 2015 draft.
