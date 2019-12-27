Zacha will be a game-time call versus Toronto on Friday after suffering an undisclosed injury during the morning skate, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zacha ended a 24-game goal drought with his tally versus the Blackhawks on Monday. The Czech notched three points in his last two outings and appears to be finding his scoring touch of late. If the center is unable to suit up, Kevin Rooney figures to take his spot as the fourth-line center.