Zacha dished out a helper while skating 14:29 in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Zacha assisted on a goal scored by Nico Hischier, taking advantage of a rare shift in common with the fellow youngster for his second point in 11 games. The 20-year-old Zacha hasn't shown the offensive ability befitting of the sixth-overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, compiling just 32 points in his first 91 games with New Jersey.