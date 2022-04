Zacha notched an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Zacha set up a Jesper Boqvist tally at 16:14 of the first period. This was Zacha's third point in his last four games, a span in which he's also gone plus-3 with six hits. The 25-year-old forward has slipped a bit on offense this season -- he's at 31 points, 139 shots, 71 hits and 20 PIM in 63 contests this year after logging 35 points in 50 outings in 2020-21.