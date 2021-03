Zacha scored a goal on four shots Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Zacha opened the scoring 6:37 into the game when he worked his way into offensive zone and beat Semyon Varlamov with wrister from the high slot. The goal was Zacha's first since Feb. 27, snapping his seven-game drought. That dry spell also included a rough minus-8 rating for the 23-year-old. Zacha now has seven goals and 10 assists in 24 games on the year.