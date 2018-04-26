Zacha sustained a ligament injury to his right thumb/wrist toward the end of the 2017-18 campaign. While he won't require surgery, he'll have the hand immobilized for 2-to-4 weeks, and participating in the World Championships in Denmark is no longer an option.

Zacha and rookie Nico Hischier dealt with similar hand injuries this season, and they're both expected to need up to a month of immobilization to properly treat their respective injuries. As for Zacha specifically, he didn't miss any of the five games against the prevailing Lightning in the conference quarterfinals, and the Czech center actually saw close to a full-minute increase in playoff ice time compared to his regular-season output. Still, we're waiting for the 2015 first-round (sixth overall) draft pick to provide the level of offensive returns expected from a player with such a lofty profile -- he only had eight goals and 17 assists over 69 regular-season contests.