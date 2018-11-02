Devils' Pavel Zacha: Headed to AHL
Zacha was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
Zacha has spent all of the last two seasons with the Devils, but he will take a turn in the minors after going without a point through 10 games this season. This is likely just an opportunity to reset for Zacha and it wouldn't be surprising if his stay at the AHL level doesn't last long.
