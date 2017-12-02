Devils' Pavel Zacha: Healthy scratch Saturday
Zacha will watch Saturday's game against the Coyotes from the press box, Devils' beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
Former Bruin Jimmy Hayes reportedly will tag into the lineup in place of Zacha, who has collected six points (two goals, four assists) through 21 games this season, and not doing much with his power-play time; he's collected just one power-play goal in that span.
