Zacha was not on the ice with the team's main group Friday with an undisclosed injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zacha put together a strong end of the season with two goals and five helpers in his last 10 games before the shutdown. The team hasn't provided any specifics regarding a timeline for the 23-year-old center, so it's unclear if his absence will impact his availability for Opening Night against the Bruins on Jan. 14. If he does miss out, Jesper Boqvist could be in contention to move up to the third line.