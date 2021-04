Zacha registered a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Zacha beat MacKenzie Blackwood with a one-timer from the slot midway through the third period to give the Devils a 3-1 lead. Zacha's 11th goal of the season also moved him into a tie for the team scoring lead with 26 points in 42 games. With eight games left on the schedule, Zacha has an outside shot at reaching the career-high 32 points he accumulated in 2019-20.