Devils' Pavel Zacha: Lights lamp in loss
Zacha scored a goal in Tuesday's loss to the Blues.
Zacha cut the Blues' lead to one in the first period, but St. Louis responded by scoring five straight goals to put the Devils away decisively. It's Zacha's second straight game with a goal and he now has 11 tallies and five assists on the season.
