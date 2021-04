Zacha scored a power-play goal and added and assist with three shots in a 6-4 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Zacha assisted on Nico Hischier's power-play goal that opened the scoring late in the first period, then he added a tally of his own with the man advantage early in the middle frame. It was Zacha's second straight game with a goal, giving the 24-year-old 28 points in 43 games. He needs just one more goal to match the career-high 13 he collected in 2018-19.