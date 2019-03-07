Zacha (upper body) will join the Devils on their two-game road trip, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

While it doesn't mean Zacha will slot back into the lineup right away against Washington on Friday, it's certainly a good sign that he is healthy enough to travel. If he is given the all-clear, the Czech could get a look in a top-six role depending on the healthy of fellow center Kevin Rooney (undisclosed).