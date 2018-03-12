Zacha (upper body) won't be traveling with the team for its road contest against Vegas on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the team's official site reports.

There is some positive news for Zacha, as he was able to skate Monday and hasn't been ruled out of the team's West Coast road trip that continues for three more games after the Devils' date with Vegas. That said, Zacha shouldn't be considered for fantasy lineups until the team provides a more concrete timeline for a possible return.