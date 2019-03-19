Devils' Pavel Zacha: Missing another game
Zacha (upper body) won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Zacha's latest lingering injury coupled with a substandard 0.35 points-per-game mark over four years of NHL service time has rendered him a bust in countless fantasy formats. Of course, even when healthy this season, the center's only taken 41.4 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the attacking zone, so there's not much hope that he can return and make an impact in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...