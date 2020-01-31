Zacha scored two goals and added an assist Thursday in a 6-5 shootout loss to Nashville.

Talk about bonus points Thursday -- one goal came on the power play while the other came shorthanded. And the helper was a PPA. Zacha hadn't scored a goal since Dec. 23 and he had just two helpers in his previous 12 games. Nice game, but it's hard to activate a guy who goes so long without production.