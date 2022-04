Zacha recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Zacha helped out on a Jesper Bratt goal in the third period. In six games since he returned from an upper-body injury, Zacha has a goal, an assist, 14 shots on net and four hits. The 25-year-old forward continues to play in a middle-six role as a solid two-way player. He's up to 30 points -- a mark he's reached in three straight seasons -- with 135 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-17 rating in 62 contests.