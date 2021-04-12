Head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that there's no update on Zacha's injury but the team is "hoping it's not serious," Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zacha left Sunday's game against the Penguins with an undisclosed injury after logging just 5:05 of ice time. The 24-year-old center met with the Devils' medical staff Monday, and it sounds like they'll have a better update on his condition by Tuesday. Zacha has accrued 10 goals and 25 points through 39 games. Nico Hischier (face) is on track to return for Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, and he'll likely take Zacha's top-six center role regardless of Zacha's health.