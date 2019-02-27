Zacha (upper body) remained in a non-contact sweater for Wednesday's game-day skate and won't be in action against Calgary on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zacha will miss his sixth straight game due to his upper-body issue. The center was rolling with three points in his previous four games prior to getting hurt. With the team all but eliminated from playoff contention, it has little incentive to rush the Czech back into the lineup. Blake Coleman figures to get a look on the top line with Nico Hischier during Zacha's absence.