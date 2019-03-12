Devils' Pavel Zacha: Not expected to dress versus Flames
Zacha (upper body) is set to miss Tuesday's tilt with Calgary, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Zacha has been out of action since Feb. 15, a stretch of 11 games on the shelf. With the center missing from the lineup, Kevin Rooney figures to continue seeing top-six minutes until Zacha is given the green light to return.
