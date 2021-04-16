Zacha (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday against the Rangers, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Zacha is still considered day-to-day with his undisclosed issue, so there's a chance he'll be ready to return for Sunday's rematch with the Rangers. Once healthy, the 24-year-old pivot should return to a top-six role as well as a spot on one of New Jersey's power-play units.