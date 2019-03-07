Updating a previous report, Zacha (upper body) has now been ruled out for the weekend, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

It initially appeared that Zacha would be fit for the weekend's two-game road trip, but there's evidently been a change of plans. New Jersey has a litany of injuries up front, plus the team is out of the playoff race, so there's no need for Zacha to be pressed into duty. The Czech skater's next opportunity to play will arrive Tuesday against host Calgary.