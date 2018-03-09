Zacha (upper body) isn't traveling with the Devils to Nashville for Saturday's matchup with the Predators, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

Zacha will miss a second straight contest Saturday, and he remains without a definitive timetable for his return to the lineup. The 20-year-old's continued absence will test New Jersey's depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as his limited offensive impact -- six goals and 19 points in 60 games this season -- keeps him from being a viable option in all but the deepest of season-long formats. The Devils should release an update on his status once he's given the green light to return to game action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories