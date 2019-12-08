Play

Zacha had an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Zacha's helper came on the Devils' first goal, scored by Jesper Bratt at 2:45 of the first period. Zacha has produced modest offense this season, with 12 points, 35 shots on goal and a minus-14 rating through 26 games. The 22-year-old has only scored twice this year, but he's almost halfway to his career high of 25 points, which he has achieved in each of the last two campaigns.

