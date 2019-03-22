Devils' Pavel Zacha: Notches assist
Zacha registered an assist in his return to the lineup against Boston on Thursday.
Zacha missed 16 games due to an upper-body issue, but was able to immediately get himself back on the scoresheet. The center will have seven contests, starting with Saturday's matchup with Arizona, to register another two points and reach the 20-point mark for a third consecutive season.
