Zacha (undisclosed) will travel with the team on its upcoming four-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zacha has missed the team's last four games, but he remains tied for the Devils' scoring lead with 25 points. New Jersey's road trip, which begins Tuesday, involves three stops in Pittsburgh followed by one game in Philadelphia. Another update on Zacha's status should surface before puck drop Tuesday.