Devils' Pavel Zacha: Opens his 2017 account
Zacha scored twice in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Wednesday.
Zacha getting started is an encouraging sign for the young center, as he'd been left out of New Jersey's offensive outburst so far. The Devils are playing much better than last season, which gives Zacha a chance to become a consistent performer.
