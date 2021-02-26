Zacha scored the overtime winner to go with a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Zacha assisted on goals by Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier in regulation. Bratt returned the favor in overtime by dropping the puck back to Zacha, who fired a laser past Carter Hutton to win it. The sixth overall selection from the 2015 draft has previously struggled to play up to his lofty draft status, but Zacha might finally be putting it together at age 23, with five goals and seven assists in the last 10 games. If he's still hanging around you waiver wire, it could be time to scoop Zacha up before someone else does.