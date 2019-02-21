Devils' Pavel Zacha: Out again Thursday
Zacha (upper body) remains sidelined for Thursday's game against the Senators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Zacha is headed for a third straight absence due to the upper-body issue that limited him to just 12:44 of ice time last Friday against the Wild. The injury came at a bad time, as the pivot, who owns just 17 points through 53 contests, had racked up two goals and three points over his last four games. Zacha's next chance to return arrives Saturday against the Rangers.
