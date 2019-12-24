Zacha had a goal, an assist and three shots in Monday's 7-1 blowout win over the Blackhawks.

Zacha added two PIM and a plus-2 rating to round out his stat line. The Czech center has 16 points, 43 shots and a minus-14 rating in 33 contests this season. He's produced 25 points in each of the last two campaigns, but the 22-year-old should approach the 30-point mark in 2019-20.