Devils' Pavel Zacha: Plays hero in shootout win
Zacha picked up an assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Coyotes.
The 21-year-old center has helpers in back-to-back games since returning to the ice from an upper-body injury that cost him a little over a month, but more importantly for New Jersey, Zacha put home the winner in the shootout, beating Darcy Kuemper through the five-hole after a shimmy in the slot got the goaltender to open up. The sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft has yet to consistently make an impact in the NHL, but performances like this are a reminder that Zacha still has tremendous talent and upside.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...