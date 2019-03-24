Zacha picked up an assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Coyotes.

The 21-year-old center has helpers in back-to-back games since returning to the ice from an upper-body injury that cost him a little over a month, but more importantly for New Jersey, Zacha put home the winner in the shootout, beating Darcy Kuemper through the five-hole after a shimmy in the slot got the goaltender to open up. The sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft has yet to consistently make an impact in the NHL, but performances like this are a reminder that Zacha still has tremendous talent and upside.