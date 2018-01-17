Zacha finished with just one shot on goal while missing the net on four attempts in 16:19 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

The good news for Zacha is that he put himself in position to generate shooting opportunities and saw more ice time than he has in a game since Dec. 15. Unfortunately for the sixth overall pick from 2015, he was held off the scoresheet for the sixth consecutive game and has only two shots on net in that stretch. While the long-term potential is still there, Zacha's redraft value is minimal at the moment.