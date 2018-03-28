Zacha scored his seventh goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Carolina.

Zacha took advantage of a shift with the team's top dogs, opening the scoring with a goal that was assisted by Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri. The sixth overall selection in the 2015 NHL Draft only saw the ice for a total of 12:55, though, so he can't be relied on to cross paths with those guys consistently at this stage.