Zacha collected two power-play assists in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

With only five power-play points in all of 2019-20, Zucha's pair of special teams tallies were his first in the month of February. Through 58 games, Zacha's 28 points represent a personal best for the 22-year-old center. As part of a rebuilding team, the young forward could see more opportunities down the stretch of this year and into next, so put Zacha on your to-watch list for 2020-21.