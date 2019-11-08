Zacha notched an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Zacha's fifth assist of the year came on a Nikita Gusev goal in the second period. The helper gives him seven points through 13 games. The Czech forward has added 20 shots on goal. His second-line role alongside Jack Hughes should give Zacha a chance to top the 25 points he's had in each of the last two seasons.