Zacha finished with one shot and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Zacha's rating was actually tied for the highest on the team, as every member of the Devils was on the ice for at least one goal against. The sixth overall selection from the 2015 draft is in the midst of another underwhelming campaign with just four points through 27 games.

