Zacha is no longer dealing with visa issues and will join the Devils for practice Wednesday, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Zacha won't be in the lineup for Wednesday night's matchup with the Bruins, but Friday's preseason finale against Columbus might still be an option. Due to the influx of offensive talent New Jersey experienced this offseason, Zacha, who notched 13 goals and 25 points in 61 games with the Devils last year, will likely lose his spot on the team's second power-play unit while being relegated to a bottom-six role for the 2019-20 campaign.