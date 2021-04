Zacha (undisclosed) will draw back into New Jersey's lineup for Thursday's game versus the Penguins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zacha has missed the Devils' last five games with an undisclosed issue, but he'll return to his usual featured role Thursday, skating on New Jersey's second line and top power-play unit against Pittsburgh. He's picked up 25 points through 39 games this season.