Zacha (lower body) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Senators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zacha tested out the lower-body issue in practice Saturday, and as evidenced by this news, feels well enough to return to action. He'll likely assume his usual role, centering the fourth line, and has a respectable 16 points in 33 games this campaign.

