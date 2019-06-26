Devils' Pavel Zacha: Receives qualifying offer
Zacha earned a qualifying offer from New Jersey on Tuesday.
Zacha set a new career-high in goals with 13 last season, and produced 25 points in 61 NHL games. The 22-year-old hasn't quite lived up to the hype of being a top-six draft pick in 2015, producing just 76 points. The Devils could be interested in re-signing Zacha to a long term deal, or could let him walk next year if his play isn't up to par with their expectations.
