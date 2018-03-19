Zacha (upper body) won't return against Anaheim on Sunday.

Although Zacha returned to skating Monday, there still isn't an update as to how long he's expected to be out, and this will mark his fifth straight missed game. Brian Boyle will continue to center the fourth line while he remains sidelined, and Zacha will shoot to return Tuesday against San Jose.

