Devils' Pavel Zacha: Remains sidelined Saturday
Zacha (upper body) will not return to the lineup Saturday against the Kings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Zacha will miss his fourth straight matchup because of the upper-body issue and little has surfaced on his timeline other than that he skated Monday. The 20-year-old pivot owns just 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) over 60 games this season, leaving him mainly in daily rosters and for those in deep or dynasty season-long formats. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday against the Ducks, but we wouldn't count on it.
