Devils' Pavel Zacha: Remains sidelined Wednesday
Zacha (upper body) remains out of the lineup Wednesday in Edmonton, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Zacha hasn't suited up since Feb. 15. His next chance to play will come Friday, when the Devils continue their Western Canada road trip in Vancouver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...