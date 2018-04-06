Devils' Pavel Zacha: Repeating last season's meager production
Zacha scored his eighth goal in a 2-1 win over Toronto on Thursday.
Zacha also posted a plus-1 rating, breaking up a four-game point drought during which he was minus-5. He has eight goals and 23 points in 68 appearances, so the sixth overall selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft hasn't shown any improvement after posting eight goals and 24 points in 70 games a season ago.
