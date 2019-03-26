Zacha potted a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's win over the Sabres.

After a 16-game hiatus due to an upper-body injury, Zacha is heating up with four points in the last three games. With the game knotted 1-1 in the third period, Zacha unleashed a snipe that hit two posts before going into the net. He later assisted on an empty-net goal to secure the win. The Devils are hoping for more performances like this from the 21-year-old in the upcoming seasons.