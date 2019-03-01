Devils' Pavel Zacha: Ruled out Friday
Zacha (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
This comes as no surprise, as Zacha hadn't even been ready for contact as of Wednesday. The Devils will complete the back-to-back set of games Saturday -- facing the Bruins in Boston -- so expect another update on the Czech skater ahead of that one.
