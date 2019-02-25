Zacha (upper body) will not play versus the Canadiens on Monday, Erika Wachter of MSG Networks reports.

The Devils maintain that Zach is day-to-day with his injury, and that's consistent with the fact that he's not on injured reserve, per the NHL's media site. New Jersey will likely have to call up a forward from AHL Binghamton since the Devils flipped Marcus Johansson to the Bruins for a pair of draft picks Monday.