Devils' Pavel Zacha: Ruled out Monday
Zacha (upper body) will not play versus the Canadiens on Monday, Erika Wachter of MSG Networks reports.
The Devils maintain that Zach is day-to-day with his injury, and that's consistent with the fact that he's not on injured reserve, per the NHL's media site. New Jersey will likely have to call up a forward from AHL Binghamton since the Devils flipped Marcus Johansson to the Bruins for a pair of draft picks Monday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...