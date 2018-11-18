Zacha scored a goal on three shots while adding two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The 21-year-old had been scoreless in 12 games for the Devils this season, but Zacha finally got his name on the scoresheet with a first-period tally Saturday. The sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft has yet to live up to his prospect status, scoring only 17 goals and 52 points in 153 NHL games, but he's still young enough to tap into his talent if he can gain some confidence.